Latest cool ARKit demo shows live preview of lipsticks, virtual make-up counter [Videos]

The cool ARKit demo apps keep coming. The latest one, from a developer specializing in augmented reality apps for the beauty industry, shows how trying on lipstick could become a whole lot easier.

ModiFace has put together two videos showing how the tech works. In the first, the woman simply shoots some front-facing video of herself while the app virtually applies different shades of make-up …

NordVPN

Later in the same video, she can browse a virtual array of these images, with the product shown above.

In the second video, the same approach is taken to create a virtual make-up counter of different products, each again illustrated with an image of her face with the product digitally applied.

ModiFace says that users can examine the results close-up simply by walking closer to the AR image.

Users start with trying on different beauty products on their own video through ModiFace’s iOS app. From there, once a selection of products have been made, they can then instantly see their products, product reviews, and product simulations on their own photo rendered as a virtual beauty counter. Users can walk close to the counter to zoom and view specific product visualizations or features. For example, to see the details of a lipstick, they simple walk closer to their photo and move their devices closer to a virtual lip.

The company says that it will be testing virtual beauty counters with a number of partners in the coming weeks.

Check out the two videos below to see it in action. Previous demo apps have included finger-painting, film-making, virtual tape measures, navigation, games and even 80s music videos.