CrashPlan for Home being discontinued, refers customers to Carbonite

Code42, the company behind CrashPlan has officially announced that as of today they are pulling out of the consumer market. CrashPlan for Home users will have to begin migrating away from the service as it will no longer be available starting in October of 2018.

In a message posted on CrashPlan’s website, the company shares:

Effective August 22, 2017, Code42 will no longer offer new – or renew – CrashPlan for Home subscriptions, and we will begin to sunset the product over several months. CrashPlan for Home will no longer be available for use starting October 23, 2018.

Code42 seems to be handling this situation as delicately as possible by giving users ample time to prepare for the transition and offering discounts on alternative services.

CrashPlan for Home users can transition to the Small Business plan and receive a 75% discount over the next 12 months. If a user wants to completely move away from CrashPlan, the company recommends Carbonite’s services.

Alongside backing up your Mac with Time Machine, we’ve previously recommended using CrashPlan and Backblaze as potential online solutions. Keeping multiple backups, both online and offline, is crucial in offering piece of mind in times like these. Take a look over at 9to5Toys to catch up on all the latest external hard drive solutions as well.

You can read the entire announcement and FAQ over at the CrashPlan for Home site.