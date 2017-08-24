Happy Hour Podcast 134 | iPhone 8 event rumors, iOS 11 prototype, and Live content on 4K Apple TV

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss how Safari in iOS 11 handles AMP links, the rumored iPhone 8 event date and price, a prototype iOS 11 gesture-based app switcher and Control Center, and the 4K Apple TV and live TV app expectations.
- Safari in iOS 11 converts Google’s AMP links back to the original URLs
- Report: Carrier sources indicate Apple iPhone 8 event date set for September 12
- Apple to price iPhone 8 ‘around $999’, according to NYT
- Video of app switching gesture for Touch ID-less iPhone 8 found within iOS 11 beta
- Apple expected to debut 4K Apple TV alongside new iPhones & Watches
