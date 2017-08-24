Augmented reality Star Wars characters will appear in Apple Stores on Sep 1-3

If you’ve ever wanted to meet Star Wars characters, a Disney promo with Apple and other retail stores will offer the chance to do the next best thing.

The promo, for The Last Jedi, will let you use your iPhone to see AR versions of characters like Rey and Chewbacca in Apple Stores, and even have your photo taken with them …

It will work in the same way as Pokémon GO, the virtual characters appearing in an app when you look around the location through an iPhone.

Reuters reports that you’ll also find the AR characters in other retailers, with different characters in different places on different days.

Using augmented reality technology, users will see the characters overlaid on their surroundings by looking through their phone’s cameras, and can take photos or videos with them. [Other] retailers include Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy.

Most retailers will, of course, also be aiming to sell Star Wars toys. We’re already seeing Last Jedi books, posters and more.

The ability to take photos with characters is available on Android devices too, but only iPhone users will be able to shoot video.

Collecting the characters will also unlock digital goodies, including video clips and character-based Emoji. You’ll need to download the Friday Force Collectibles app, which should hit the App Store later today.

The event will begin at midnight PDT (3am ET) on September 1, and run for three days. As for the movie itself, you’ll need to wait for that to hit on December 15.

