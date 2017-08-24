Otterbox now lets anyone 3D print accessories for uniVERSE case system

Otterbox has announced an update today to its uniVERSE case system that will allow anyone to create their own accessories for the modular cases, even if you don’t have a 3D printer. Read on for a look at what’s possible…

We’ve covered Otterbox’s uniVERSE products in the past with a hands-on review last year and another look when mophie released a handful of new accessories for uniVERSE this year.

If you haven’t checked out all the possibilities that already exist for the uniVERSE system it’s worth the time. You can find modular accessories for everything from wireless charging to magnetic mount kits, expandable storage to camera lenses. Now, Otterbox is essentially making uniVERSE open source.

In a press release today, Otterbox shared the launch of its accessory mount CAD that will let anyone design and print their ideas with a 3D printer. And even if you don’t have or have easy access to a 3D printer, Otterbox has a partnership with 3D Hubs to offer better access to all.

The release of the uniVERSE accessory mount CAD allows the creative community to imagine, design and create their own accessories for uniVERSE. Partnering with 3D Hubs, a global network of 3D printing services, the possibilities are truly endless. 3D Hubs taps into a network of more than 6,500 printers throughout the world, offering competitive pricing, quick turnaround from local vendors and myriad materials.

Otterbox has a fresh website to promote the launch of its accessory mount CAD. You can check out what’s possible, or print some of Otterbox’s “favorite pre-engineered accessories” even if you don’t want to design accessories yourself.

The Otterbox uniVERSE case for iPhone normally retails between $50-$60 direct from Otterbox. However, you can pick up one for an iPhone 6/6s on Amazon for as low as $18, while versions for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus can be found for around $35.

