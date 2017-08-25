Xfinity Mobile offering $200 off current iPhones with new service

Last week, Xfinity Mobile fully launched its new wireless plans after previously releasing the new service in select cities. Starting today, the company is giving new customers $200 off all current iPhone models and more.

AirPods

The $200 off promotion applies to the iPhone 7/7 Plus, 6s/6s Plus, and SE (among other devices). This brings the starting price of a new iPhone SE to $200, 6s/6s Plus to $250/$350 and 7/7 Plus to $450/$570. The discount is applicable whether you purchase the device outright or go for Xfinity’s installment plan.

The discount also applies to the higher storage tier models as well and customers can pair the current promotion with a trade-in of their current device.

As far as plans and coverage goes, Xfinity Mobile is using Verizon for its service and offers two types of plans. First, users can choose to pay by the amount of data used at a price of $12/GB.

Likely the more popular option will be an unlimited plan that costs $45/line which is in line with the other major carriers current offerings. Xfinity notes that users will see throttling after 20GB.

One more caveat, at first it sounded like customers wanting to switch to Xfinity Mobile would need to have existing Xfinity/Comcast services. It looks like that’s no longer a restriction, however, according to the fine print, customers who don’t have another Xfinity service will be charged a $10 per line monthly fee if they only use Xfinity Mobile.

$10 per line monthly charge applies if at least one of the following post-pay subscriptions are not maintained on the account: XFINITY TV, Internet or Voice service. Pricing subject to change. Actual speeds vary and are not guaranteed.

While this $200 off promotion is probably a necessity at this point with Apple set to announce new iPhones next month, if you’re in a tight spot and need a new phone immediately, this could be a great deal. This deal will run a day past Apple’s expected iPhone event and can apply to 5 lines.

Offers valid 8/25/17 through 9/13/17. Restrictions apply. $200 savings off regular retail price when activating a new XFINITY Mobile line of service. Valid on select devices. While supplies last. Limit 5 per account.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: