Latest Sonos Playbar firmware update causing problems for some owners

If you have a Sonos Playbar speaker, and haven’t yet updated to firmware version 7.4, you may want to hold off for a while. Users on the company’s support forums are reporting a variety of audio issues since the update, up to and including complete loss of audio on some channels …

Others are reporting clicks when changing channels, which The Verge speculates may be Dolby-related. The site spotted the reports on the company’s support forum, where it has been acknowledged by Sonos.

We’ve been looking into some trouble affecting certain systems and I can see that some of you are experiencing it. This doesn’t affect all PLAYBARs, but we’re actively investigating and working to get it resolved. We’ll be putting together support tickets for you with our team, for those of you who don’t have one already. You’ll be getting an email through there when it’s resolved and we’ll also update you here […] We appreciate your patience while we get this sorted. We’ll let you know when we have more details to share.

If you’ve already updated, and are experiencing problems, Sonos is asking owners to submit system diagnostics via the Sonos app to help it track down the cause.

