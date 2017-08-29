Apple adds 2017 21.5-inch iMac to online refurbished store, prices start at $1,099

Apple this evening has added the current-generation 21.5-inch iMac to its online refurbished store. The machine was originally introduced at WWDC 2017 and this marks the first time Apple has offered it in refurbished condition.

Apple is offering the refurbished 2017 21.5-inch iMac starting at $1,0999. That’s $200 off the original sticker price of $1,299. That money gets you a 4K display, 8GB of RAM, a 1TB spinning hard drive, and the Radeon Pro 555 graphics card. Powering it all is a 3.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor.

There are several other configurations available for more cash. For instance, $1,269 will get you a 3.4GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with a 1TB Fusion Drive and the Radeon Pro 560. The refurbished 2017 21.5-inch iMac models max out at $1,609 for a 3.6GHz Intel quad-core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB Fusion Drive, and the Radeon 560 graphics chip.

Buying refurbished products directly from Apple is a good way to get a slight price discount with a guarantee of quality, though you can generally find better deals from other retailers over at 9to5Toys. Nevertheless, there’s something to be said about buying directly from Apple

Apple’s refurbished products come with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return window. Here’s how Apple describes its online refurbished store:

Quality products at great prices

Rigorous refurbishment process prior to sale

Covered by Apple’s one-year limited warranty

Covered by Apple’s 14-day returns policy

AppleCare can be purchased

Engraving and gift wrap not available for refurbished products

Supplies are limited

Head over to Apple’s online refurbished store if you’re interested.