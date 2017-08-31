Facetune maker launches Quickshot camera with auto adjustments, batch editing, more

Quickshot is a new camera app for the iPhone from Lightricks, the makers of the popular Facetune and Enlight photo editing apps. Quickshot features four AI-powered modes with auto adjustment features as well as a photo gallery with batch editing tools.

Quickshot starts with four shooting modes: HDR, Quickshot, Photo, and Strobe.

HDR, or high dynamic range, prompts you to tap the screen to automatically calibrate exposure settings and take the best shot in hard-to-capture lighting conditions. Quickshot uses artificial intelligence to automatically align your shot in portrait or landscape orientation by cropping off-level edges, apply lighting enhancements, and view live filters before capturing a shot. Photo lets you shoot without the auto-level feature, and strobe “mimics strobe lights and long exposures for unbelievable action images.”

Quickshot also lets you edit any image in your photo library using a Quickfix auto-enhance tool, cropping including plane adjustments and custom rotations, and a variety of built-in filters. Tap any filter to further reveal more photo adjustment tools when editing a shot.

Quickshot lets you edit up to three images together using the same adjustments, and Pro customers can batch edit four or more shots. Pro customers can also create personalized filters that you can save and apply to any shot.

“Today’s high-quality mobile cameras have created a new class of photographers that share their lives through the lens of their mobile device. With Quickshot, we’re equipping those users with tools they need to make every photo picture perfect,” said Zeev Farbman, Co-founder and CEO of Lightricks. “It’s a simple app for users of every skill level. They can access a fast, intelligent, and easy-to-use photography studio on their mobile device, without ever having to sacrifice quality or control.”

Quickshot is available for free on the App Store with an optional Pro subscription or one-time purchase to unlock full batch editing and custom filter creation as well as more future features.

