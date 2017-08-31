Netatmo updating Presence and Welcome security cameras with HomeKit 

Netatmo announced today that it will support Apple HomeKit with its Presence and Welcome security camera systems. HomeKit support will bring Siri control, Home app access, and automation with other HomeKit accessories to the video cameras.

Sony A6500

Welcome ($120.90, reg. $199) is Netatmo’s 1080p HD indoor camera with a 130º field of vision and night vision, while Presence ($229, reg. $299) is the company’s weatherproof outdoor HD outdoor camera with zoom and a flood light. Here’s what Netatmo says HomeKit support enables:

Presence and Welcome users can now ask Siri to show the area they want to monitor (“Hey Siri, show me the entrance”, “Hey Siri, show me the front garden”) to see a live stream from the cameras. They can also activate, deactivate or modify Presence’s smart floodlight intensity just by using their voice (“Hey Siri, turn Presence’s light on”). From the Apple Home App, users get immediate access to some of their cameras’ functions: Watch real time live streaming

Be instantly informed when a motion is recorded, including movements coming from unwanted visitors. Receive a screenshot of the event in real time.

Rapidly verify if somebody recognised by Welcome is at home.

Turn on and off Presence’s smart floodlight and modify its intensity.

Netatmo already offers HomeKit support in a few other accessories: Netatmo Smart Thermostat, the Netatmo Smart Radiator Valves and the Netatmo Healthy Home Coach.

HomeKit support isn’t live just yet in Welcome and Presence, however, but Netatmo says the feature will come to all units including current models through a free firmware update. Presence will gain HomeKit support this fall while Welcome will ship second before the end of the year.

For now, D-Link makes the only HomeKit-compatible video system on the market, although it’s good news to learn that more options are hitting the market this year.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: