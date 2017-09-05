9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Pro 256GB $199 off, Amazon SanDisk Sale, Anker Accessories from $10, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save $199 on Apple’s latest 256GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar

Apple’s 2017 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro w/o Touch Bar now $1,140 shipped

Amazon’s Gold Box has SanDisk/Seagate storage from $8, networking deals, more

Anker’s latest Amazon sale has USB-C cables, chargers, Bluetooth gear from $10

Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]

Infinity Blade 3 is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $7)

9to5Rewards: WD’s new My Cloud 4TB Storage Solution [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

APC 900VA UPS and Surge Protector has 9 outlets and 2 USB ports for $60

Prime members can spend $35 at Amazon and receive a $10 gift card for free

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

IFA 2017:

Sphero’s latest Star Wars iPhone-controlled droids include R2-D2 and BB-8

Amazon’s online Whole Foods store is now live as upcoming plans take shape