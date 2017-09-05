Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]

- Sep. 5th 2017 8:39 am PT

From 9to5Toys:

We get emails about Mac software bundles every day, but only a select few are worth your time. We believe today’s Bundlehunt is one of those. For $21.99, you get to choose your favorite 7 applications from an impressive selection of 50 (!!), many of which are worth multiples of $22 by themselves. There are too many apps to list here but some favorites of the 9to5Mac writers are listed below.

Oh, and we’re giving a bundle of free 7 apps each to one Facebook and Twitter sharer as part of our 9to5Rewards program…so spread the love!! (Winners will be added to the post tomorrow).

Seth’s $22 Bundle:

  • PDF Converter OCR $69.99
  • NetSpot Pro $149
  • Noisless CK $70
  • HDR Darkroom 3 $89
  • Disk Drill Pro $89
  • Nisus Writer Express $20
  • FX Photo Studio CK $39.99

(SAVE $504.99)

Michael’s $22 Bundle:

  • NetSpot Pro $149
  • Instant Translate $29.99
  • Smart Trash $10
  • PDF Converter OCR $69.99
  • Next FlipBook Maker $99
  • Screen Capture for Mac $29.95
  • Tidy Up $29.99

