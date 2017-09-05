Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]

From 9to5Toys:
We get emails about Mac software bundles every day, but only a select few are worth your time. We believe today’s Bundlehunt is one of those. For $21.99, you get to choose your favorite 7 applications from an impressive selection of 50 (!!), many of which are worth multiples of $22 by themselves. There are too many apps to list here but some favorites of the 9to5Mac writers are listed below.
Oh, and we’re giving a bundle of free 7 apps each to one Facebook and Twitter sharer as part of our 9to5Rewards program…so spread the love!! (Winners will be added to the post tomorrow).
Seth’s $22 Bundle:
- PDF Converter OCR $69.99
- NetSpot Pro $149
- Noisless CK $70
- HDR Darkroom 3 $89
- Disk Drill Pro $89
- Nisus Writer Express $20
- FX Photo Studio CK $39.99
(SAVE $504.99)
Michael’s $22 Bundle:
- NetSpot Pro $149
- Instant Translate $29.99
- Smart Trash $10
- PDF Converter OCR $69.99
- Next FlipBook Maker $99
- Screen Capture for Mac $29.95
- Tidy Up $29.99
