Pick any 7 of these solid 50 Mac apps for $22 [Bundlehunt Rewards Giveaway]

We get emails about Mac software bundles every day, but only a select few are worth your time. We believe today’s Bundlehunt is one of those. For $21.99, you get to choose your favorite 7 applications from an impressive selection of 50 (!!), many of which are worth multiples of $22 by themselves. There are too many apps to list here but some favorites of the 9to5Mac writers are listed below.

Seth’s $22 Bundle:

PDF Converter OCR $69.99

NetSpot Pro $149

Noisless CK $70

HDR Darkroom 3 $89

Disk Drill Pro $89

Nisus Writer Express $20

FX Photo Studio CK $39.99

(SAVE $504.99)

Michael’s $22 Bundle:

NetSpot Pro $149

Instant Translate $29.99

Smart Trash $10

PDF Converter OCR $69.99

Next FlipBook Maker $99

Screen Capture for Mac $29.95

Tidy Up $29.99

