Apple Pay comes to 13 more banks across the United States

New banks and credit unions across the United States have joined Apple’s list of participating partners as part of the first expansion of Apple Pay in September. Check out the latest Apple Pay banks below:

Community National Bank & Trust of Texas

First State Bank of Mendota

First State Bank Southwest

Great Plains Bank

Great Southern Bank

Holyoke Credit Union

Icon Credit Union

Landings Credit Union

Mascoma Savings Bank

McIntosh County Bank

Park National Bank

Texas Brand Bank

Xplore Federal Credit Union

In addition to the latest participating banks to work with Apple Pay, Apple announced some new features at WWDC coming to the mobile payment service with iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Person to Person will let you send money to friends and family over iMessage using Apple Pay. The new feature will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch when iOS 11 and watchOS 4 ship later this month.

Apple Pay Cash is another new feature coming this fall. This is a virtual debit card that appears in the Wallet app and holds money that you receive from Person to Person transfers. You can withdraw the money to your bank account, use it to send to other people, or use it as payment in stores that accept Apple Pay.

Since launching in the United States, Apple Pay has expanded to Canada, France, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, Japan, Spain, Ireland, and Taiwan.

Although Apple Pay is available in over a dozen countries around the world, Person to Person and Apple Pay Cash will be limited to users in the United States when it launches. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 are currently in developer beta, although the new Apple Pay features aren’t available to test yet.

