Maine college honors Apple SVP Phil Schiller with coastal studies center

Tim Cook isn’t the only Apple executive supporting his college. Apple’s marketing chief Phil Schiller and his wife made a $10 million donation to Bowdoin College in Maine where their two sons attended, and in return the school is naming its coastal studies center in their honor.

The school says the donation will be used to create “a state-of-the-art dry laboratory connected to the Center’s existing marine laboratory” and “serve as a facility for retreats, dialogue, and collaboration among local and national leaders working to address critical issues of coastal and climate concern.”

On 118 acres and with 2.5 miles of coastline, the Schiller Coastal Studies Center is located on Orr’s Island, only 12 miles from Bowdoin’s campus.

The Apple SVP is also featured in a video discussing the coastal studies center as well: