Spigen launches iPhone 8/8 Plus and iPhone X cases available now

Spigen is ahead of the game this week as the company today announces its new lineup of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X cases just as Apple makes things official at its event.

The new collection of cases available to order today includes some new and updated versions of some of Spigen’s fan favorites, and all are guaranteed to fit the new devices when they arrive later this month.

Head below for a look at the new cases and how they look on the new iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X models:

Protective Cases

When it comes to protective cases, Spigen has all the bases covered. Its Tough Armor, one of its more popular models features some new updates for the iPhone 8 and X models. Enhancements include a re-designed kickstand that will prevent it from breaking or falling off like cases from the other guys.

The new Neo Hybrid cases have also had a design change with a new herringbone pattern, and the Rugged Armor retains its popular signature design from past versions that features a timeless fingerprint-resistant matte black surface with carbon fiber details. All the cases feature a tough TPU construction, while the Tough Armor also include a PC front and reinforced edges for ultimate protection.

Tough Armor (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Rugged Armor (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Neo Hybrid (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

Transparent Cases

Ultra Hybrid (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Ultra Hybrid S (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Neo Hybrid Crystal (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Rugged Crystal (iPhone X) | Liquid Crystal (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X)

If you don’t want to hide the new design of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X, you’ll probably want to go with a fully transparent case like the company’s Ultra Hybrid and Ultra Hybrid S. There’s a reason these Spigen transparent cases are its best-selling. The cases are completely transparent thanks to Spigen’s hybrid technology that allows it to offer a crystal clear case while still including a raised-edge bumper and reinforced corner protection. The Ultra Hybrid S adds a built-in kickstand over the basic version.

The company’s new Rugged Crystal case brings the protection of its popular Rugged Armor case but made with a completely clear TPU material. And finally the most lightweight and flexible material of the bunch is the Liquid Crystal, which can be paired with the Spigen NeoFlex screen protector for 360 degree protection.

Functional Cases

Slim Armor CS (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Wallet Cases (iPhone X)

If you need more than just a protective case, you’ll want to consider the Spigen Slim Armor CS, which packs in card compartments to store up to two cards and some cash all without any excessive bulk common with wallet cases. And another option, the Wallet S, is made from synthetic leather with a tough PC shell and offers a bit more room with three card slots and some extra space for cash. It also includes a magnetic strap and a flap on the front opens to let you accept calls without having the wallet and all your cards and money exposed.

Slim Protection Cases

Thin Fit (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Liquid Air (iPhone 8 or 8 Plus | iPhone X) | Air-Skin (iPhone X)

And if you want the slimmest possible solution while still having a bit of protection from impact, Spigen has three super thin cases launching today.

The Thin Fit case is perfect for those that are into a minimalist lifestyle. Available in five colors, it also includes a slot in the back that allows for a metal plate to be applied for your magnetic phone car mount. Another option, Liquid Air, is a TPU case with a geometric pattern that provides grip and fingerprint resistance. Air Skin is the company’s thinnest and most lightweight case at just .36 mm in thickness, allowing protection from scratches and more with minimum bulk. And lastly, the the Air Skin is a super thin but hard polypropylene skin measuring in at just 0.36mm thick.