iPhone repair and replacement prices just went up across the board

Apple has updated its website with the latest repair and replacement prices for its iPhones, and things have become more expensive across the board…

Yesterday we reported that AppleCare+ for all the iPhone Plus models was raised to $149, while the same coverage for the iPhone X is set at $199. Apple also quietly raised the prices of its higher storage iPad Pro models by $50. Now, we’re seeing the replacement and repair prices of all iPhones jump with the introduction of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

We speculated yesterday that with the raise in AppleCare+ pricing, paying out-of-pocket for iPhone 8 and iPhone X repairs would likely be pricier than ever too. Now, we’ve got specifics on just how much fixing your shiny new iPhone will cost as Apple’s iPhone Service Pricing page is live with the breakdown.

iPhone 6 and SE pricing see a $30 jump from previous $99 screen repairs, iPhone 6s and 7 see a $20 jump from previous $129 cost, as well as all the Plus model iPhones seeing a $20 jump to $169.

iPhone X screen repair isn’t listed yet, but if the AppleCare+ pricing is any indication, we could see a $200+ cost to fix a damaged bezel-less display.

As for “Other damage” which often means an iPhone replacement due to any factor besides malfunction or defect, the new prices jump by a little for the iPhone 7/7 Plus, but the iPhone 8/8 Plus come in at the highest replacement prices we’ve ever seen at $349 and $399.

Whether AppleCare+ is worth it is a question only you can answer. Keep in mind with the new phones you’ll be at $178 ($149+$29 deductible) or $228 ($199+$29 deductible) for the first screen repair. But if you think it’s likely you may have more than more incident, or would rather pay for coverage up front (even if more expensive) just in case, AppleCare+ might be a good fit.

I think it’s safe to say that we’ll see more people using cases with the new iPhone 8 and iPhone X than ever before.