Apple Pay Cash payment feature won’t ship in time for iOS 11 and watchOS 4 launch

Apple previewed its new virtual debit card and person-to-person payment feature called Apple Pay Cash back at WWDC in June, but the feature wasn’t present in iOS 11 and watchOS 4 betas over the summer. Apple shared the final version of iOS 11.0 and watchOS 4.0 with testers last week, and Apple Pay Cash was still not enabled. Now Apple has acknowledged the missing feature and shared an update for when we can expect to see it ship.

In an Apple Newsroom update highlighting new features coming to iPhone and iPad tomorrow, the Apple Pay Cash feature is described as ‘coming this fall’ to iOS 11 and watchOS 4.

Coming this fall with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Apple Pay users will be able to send and receive money from friends and family quickly, easily and securely. Pay and get paid right in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they have in Wallet. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash card in Apple Wallet and can use the money instantly.

Apple started promoting Apple Pay Cash on its Apple Pay product page last week which suggested the feature may go live when iOS 11 officially launched, but the page has since been updated with a ‘coming this fall’ badge as well.

Messages in iCloud is another iOS 11 feature unveiled at WWDC in June that won’t be ready in time for tomorrow’s software update. The feature moves message threads from locally stored only to iCloud-based which offloads storage and keeps changes in sync across devices. Apple noted with iOS 11 beta 5 that the feature would be available in a future version of iOS 11 after it was removed from the beta.

When Apple Pay Cash ships, the new Wallet and iMessage app feature will rely on Green Dot Bank for service.

