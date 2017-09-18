August upgrades smart home lineup with ‘Pro’ lock and doorbell cam, DoorSense, more

August is upgrading its connected home lineup with two new smart locks including a new design and an updated doorbell cam with more features. August is also introducing a clever new technology called DoorSense that delivers several benefits to smart lock features.

Sony A6500

The latest August Smart Lock is a new entry-level solution that sports an all-new design and a $149 price tag. The taller, oval-shaped smart lock features a traditional thumb turn rather than a rotating knob design of the last two generations. August Smart Lock is still easy to install and replaces the inside door lock without changing the outside lock (ideal for renters).

The cheaper third-gen August Smart Lock doesn’t feature HomeKit support like the more expensive second-gen, but you can add August Connect separately to gain Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. August Connect also adds remote access to the third-gen August Smart Lock.

The new August Smart Lock Pro features the familiar round knob design with a new exterior pattern and improved internals. Smart Lock Pro also retains HomeKit support, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, and now Z-Wave Plus compatibility. Smart Lock Pro also comes with August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge bundled to enable remote access right out of the box.

Both new smart locks work with a new feature from August called DoorSense. This proprietary technology lets August smart locks know whether or not a door is closed. This adds an extra layer of security because you can know that your door is both locked and closed (since a locked door left open is not secured).

DoorSense can work with features like Auto-Lock to lock as soon as the door closes or avoid locking while the door is still open. And with Active Monitoring, DoorSense can send notifications if a door is left open for too long or send alerts for activity during a specific period of time (like when the kids come home from school).

Both Smart Lock and Smart Lock Pro are available in silver and dark gray starting today. Smart Lock retails for $149 and Smart Lock Pro with August Connect included retails for $279.

August is also introducing Doorbell Cam Pro. The new and improved hardware brings a new feature called HindSight which captures video seconds before motion is detected to offer better video recordings.

Doorbell Cam Pro features an improved design that enhances usability at night thanks to a new LED ring and a built-in floodlight that lets you view video in full color at night. The new video doorbell also includes an improved set up process thanks to a new USB dock that lets you test Doorbell Cam before you install it over your old doorbell.

Doorbell Cam Pro will be sold in silver and dark gray for $199 and ship starting October 10th. Check out August.com for more details.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: