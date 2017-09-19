9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air 256GB $940, SanDisk/Netgear Accessory Sale, Apple Watch Bands $8, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB gets a $259 discount, now $940

SanDisk, Netgear, Razer Mac/PC accessories highlight today’s Amazon Gold Box

Adorn your new Apple Watch with a leather band for $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $16)

Miss the 4-inch screen? Apple’s iPhone SE with pre-paid service is down to $129 shipped

Pick up Apple’s 2017 9.7-inch iPad for $299 shipped in all colors

Roundup: Best deals to make the iPhone 8 more affordable

Get a free iPhone 8 with Sprint’s upgraded trade-in offer

T-Mobile announces $300 trade-in offer towards new iPhone 8/Plus/X

iPhone 8/Plus/X cases (multiple styles) from $4.50 Prime shipped

Pick up some extra bands for your new Apple Watch from $3 Prime shipped

Best Apple Watch Series 3 Bands – leather, sport, nylon, loops and more

Best Qi Wireless Chargers for new iPhone 8/Plus and X

Review: Mario, Link and other classics come to life as Pixel Pals – just $15/ea.

Jaybird Run Review: Truly wireless headphones gunning for Apple’s AirPods

Review: Speck’s Ruck is a cost-effective backpack for students and commuters alike

9to5Rewards: Jaybird’s new Run truly wireless headphones [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Expand your horizons w/ this LG 34-inch 3440×1440 UltraWide monitor: $490

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor w/ 2 HDMI inputs from $330, more from $149

Never worry about misplacing your wallet again w/ the $25 Tile Slim Tracker

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Fabriq unveils new $100 Chorus Alexa-enabled speaker with six-hour battery life

DODOcase’s new iPhone 8/Plus waxed canvas & leather cases available now

GE’s new Sol pairs an LED ring lamp with Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker

How-to: make your guest room cozy for your visitors