Apple increases App Store cellular download limit to 150MB

Apple has announced in a post on its developer blog that it is increasing the the cellular download limit for apps on the App Store. It’s certainly not a major increase, but it’s one that is definitely welcomed…

Apple is bumping the cellular download limit from 100MB to 150MB, which it says will help users download more apps while on cellular connectivity:

We’ve increased the cellular download limit from 100 MB to 150 MB, letting customers download more apps from the App Store over their cellular network.

It was all the way back in 2013 that Apple bumped the limit from 50MB to 100MB. iOS originally had a 10MB cellular limit. With unlimited data plans becoming increasingly common, you’d think Apple would be a bit more generous with the cellular download limit, but nevertheless, here we are.

The update comes the same day as Apple released iOS 11, which includes a host of changes for iPhone and iPad users. Read about everything that’s new right here in our full run down.

