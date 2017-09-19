Apple shares new iPad + iOS 11 how-to videos, features third-party apps

On the heels of releasing iOS 11 today, Apple has published a few new how-to videos to its YouTube channel promoting what’s now possible with its latest mobile OS and iPad.

AirPods

About a month ago, Apple released 6 videos showcasing iPad + iOS 11 features and new ways to make the tablet more capable than ever. Today’s videos include 3 new one-minute long how-to shorts as part of the same series released last month and one video that has been updated.

There are now 9 videos in total and each use a top-down style, come in at just about one-minute in length, and include a dash of humor.

The newest videos are How to copy and paste across devices with iOS, How to harness the power of the new Dock with iOS 11, How to retouch a photo, and How to magically convert handwritten notes to text then share them (updated from last month).

Until now, Apple hasn’t featured any third-party apps in these videos, but today’s release How to retouch a photo highlights the popular photo editing app Pixelmator. How to magically convert handwritten notes to text then share them features the app GoodNotes.

Check out the new videos below, along with the previous ones released last month. Also, check out our guide to all that’s new in iOS 11 and our in-depth video walkthrough of the new dock.

For more ways to get the most out of your newly updated Apple devices, check out our how to guide.