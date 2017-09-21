Apple’s latest how-to videos highlight tips and tricks for setting up Apple Pay

Apple this evening has shared a pair of new videos to its YouTube channel as part of its ongoing how-to series. These videos focus on Apple Pay and the process of setting up a card and subsequently paying in store using your iPhone.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The first video runs users through the process of adding a card to Apple Pay on their iPhone. Like many of Apple’s how-to videos, this one is simple and to the point, taking users through the process with step-by-step instructions and examples:

Adding a debit or credit card to Apple Pay on your iPhone is simple. Open the Wallet app, scan your card with the camera, then follow your bank’s instructions.

The second video then walks users through paying with Apple Pay in a store, telling them to look for the NFC or Apple pay logos then activate Apple Pay on their device and use Touch ID to authenticate the purchase.

It’s easy to use Touch ID and Apple Pay to pay securely in millions of stores. Just touch the Home button and hold the top of your iPhone near the reader.

Apple’s new videos come as the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus start to arrive to consumers, though these tutorials once the iPhone X becomes available. Nevertheless, you can view both of the new videos below.