Dropbox updated with iOS 11 Files app integration

Dropbox for iOS has been updated with support for a key iOS 11 feature: the new Files app on iPhone and iPad. The update comes the same week as Apple released iOS 11 to the public.

Dropbox says the integration with the Files app makes for much easier access to files stored in Dropbox. You can access those files directly from the Files app, so there’s no need to constantly switch back and forth between apps:

Easier access to Dropbox: Once you upgrade to iOS 11, you can access your Dropbox files from the new Files app and supported third-party apps. No need to flip back and forth between apps.

The new iOS 11 Files application makes it much easier to manage documents for iPhone and iPad users as they now have a central place to view what they have saved. There’s integration with third-party services like Dropbox and Google Drive, as well as Apple’s own iCloud Drive service.

Dropbox for iOS is available for free with in-app purchases on the App Store. Read about everything that’s new iOS 11 right here.

