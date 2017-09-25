iMovie for Mac updated with HEVC support for macOS High Sierra users

Hot on the heels of Apple releasing macOS High Sierra to the public earlier today, the company has updated iMovie with several enhancements. The update brings the video editing app to version 10.1.7.

The update includes support for Apple’s new High Efficiency Video Coding format, better known as HEVC. The update also brings improvements to YouTube exporting and sharing.

Adds support for importing video in the High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) format with macOS High Sierra

Improves compatibility when sharing to YouTube For those unfamiliar, Apple’s HEVC codec is new to macOS High Sierra and iOS 11, making for significantly smaller file sizes. In fact, Apple says it could yield an up to 50% reduction in file size, with little-to-no effect on quality. Check out our full breakdown of the new file format right here, where we note the huge effect this format could have on helping 4K quality go mainstream. iMovie is available on the Mac App Store.

