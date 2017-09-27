Apple hiring ‘Video Partnerships’ lead to negotiate TV and movie deals with content providers

Apple is looking to fill a new “Video Partnerships” lead that will be responsible for negotiations with content providers like TV networks and movie studios with the goal of expanding its video services, including the Apple TV app and Universal Search.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

The position calls for prior “business development/transaction” qualifications in the TV or movie industries with studio, network, distributor, or agency experience preferred:

Partnerships lead will take a primary role in engaging with Apple’s video partners and content distributors on initiatives that touch many parts of the Apple ecosystem. Delivering premium video experiences to Apple customers requires deep engagement with content partners, from movie studios to traditional TV networks to new direct-to-consumer entrants. This role will be responsible for partner management and deal negotiation with these video content partners across a number of Apple video services, including the Apple TV App and Universal Search. In addition, the role will influence product development of partner-dependent services by defining key partner requirements and relevant deal structures to support a growing Apple video ecosystem.

The job listing surfaced this week alongside continued reports of Apple’s negotiations with content providers for original content.

Following the debut of its first original content efforts with Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke, in June the company hired two top Sony Television executives to reportedly lead its original content production.

Earlier this week the company also started searching for a sports editor to curate the TV app’s new live sports features that the company unveiled during its introduction of the new 4K Apple TV earlier this month. The feature will arrive later this year along with enhanced live news features as the TV app on Apple TV also expands to new countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the UK.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: