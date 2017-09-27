Comcast’s new XFINITY Instant TV streaming service rolls out in select markets

After rumblings back in the spring, Comcast is officially rolling out its new XFINITY Instant TV bundle for broadband customers today. Plans start at $18 per month as the cable giant looks to retain cord-cutters that are becoming increasingly dependent on services like Hulu, Netflix and others. Comcast’s new skinny bundle IPTV will only be available to select customers at launch in beta, with additional markets rolling out over time. A full breakdown of each package with pricing can be found below.

Today’s announcement from Comcast is hardly its first foray into the ultra-competitive streaming TV market. Back in 2015, it first unveiled a $15/mo add-on called ‘Stream’ which allowed traditional TV subscribers to access content on-the-go from a handful of channels. The beta program rolled out today is more in-line with services like Sling TV, Hulu and others.

XFINITY Instant TV starts at $18 per month, which essentially equates to a basic TV package that includes broadcast stations like ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, NBC and PBS, along with public and government content. There’s no word at this time if those feeds will be taken from local markets or the national equivalent.

From there, Comcast offers three different add-on packages that bring more well-known cable stations into the fold. That includes the $10/mo. ‘Kids and Family’ with access to Disney, MTV and Cartoon network, as well as the pricier $15 ‘Entertainment’ package with E!, TBS, TNT and others.

Sports fans will have to reach into their wallets even further for the $30 ‘Sports and News’ add-on that includes ESPN/2/News/U along with CNN, Fox, MSNBC and more. You can find the full breakdown of each package at the bottom of this post.

Premium channels like HBO and Starz will be available as add-ons at the usual subscription price along with latino and deportes services. Comcast will include a 20-hour cloud DVR feature at no additional cost along with access to two streams at once per subscription.

At launch, Comcast will offer its streaming service on PCs, tablets, smartphones and Roku devices, unfortunately leaving Apple TV customers out in the cold. It will be interesting to follow the success of Comcast’s latest venture given the wide range of options currently available. Sling TV starts at $20/mo. but is available on a much wider range of devices, while DirecTV Now goes from $35.

via Variety

What is XFINITY Instant TV Beta? Instant TV is a cable TV streaming service that lets you watch live TV from broadcast and popular cable networks on your computer, tablet, smartphone or Roku Streaming Player. Enjoy local and national live sports, news and the most popular shows as they air.

Add premium channels and channel packs to make sure you get all your favorite programming.

Record up to 20 hours of your favorites and watch them at home or download them and take them on the go.

Access thousands of hours of XFINITY On Demand movies and shows anytime on your favorite device.

Stream content on any wireless or WiFi network anywhere in the U.S. Instant TV also provides new customers the ability to sample the service with a 30-day free trial. Want to learn more? See these tips to get the most from XFINITY Instant TV and find out how to get started with XFINITY Instant TV. How do I get XFINITY Instant TV Beta? When we complete our rollout, you can visit www.xfinity.com/instant-tv to check eligibility in your market and sign up for a 30 day free trial of XFINITY Instant TV Beta. What happens at the end of the XFINITY Instant TV free month? At the end of your free month of XFINITY Instant TV Beta, regular charges apply. These are currently $18 inclusive of the Broadcast TV Fee. If you have purchased any channel packs or premium channels during your free trial, regular charges for those will continue to apply unless you cancel your XFINITY Instant TV Beta or cancel the channel pack online in My Account. If you’d like to cancel before the end of your free month, you can do so online by going to the My Services section within My Account at xfinity.com/myaccount. Note: The one-month free offer is only available for a limited time to new XFINITY Instant TV residential customers. Pricing is subject to change. What channels are included with XFINITY Instant TV Beta? Available channels vary by region, but all Limited Basic lineups include popular broadcast channels like ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, NBC and PBS – and public, educational and government channels. Plus, most include Univision and Telemundo. To see the channels in your XFINITY Instant TV lineup, please consult the Limited Basic package on the XFINITY TV Channels page. You can also choose to add the following channel packages: Kids and Family ($10 per month) – Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, MTV, National Geographic Channel, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, NickToons, Universal Kids, TeenNick and TLC.

($10 per month) – Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, Freeform, MTV, National Geographic Channel, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon, NickToons, Universal Kids, TeenNick and TLC. Entertainment ($15 per month) – A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, E!, Food Network, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HISTORY, HGTV, Lifetime, OWN, Syfy, TBS, TNT, TV One, USA and VH1.

($15 per month) – A&E, AMC, Animal Planet, BET, Bravo, Comedy Central, Discovery Channel, E!, Food Network, FX, FXX, Hallmark Channel, HISTORY, HGTV, Lifetime, OWN, Syfy, TBS, TNT, TV One, USA and VH1. Sports and News ($30 per month) – CNBC, CNN, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, Fox Business, Fox News, Fox Sports 1, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Sports, NFL Network and Regional Sports Networks based on markets. Can I get any premium channels with XFINITY Instant TV Beta? Yes. You can add HBO or Starz at any time through My Account. Standard rates will apply. What Latino channels are available to XFINITY Instant TV Beta customers? In addition to local broadcast channels, including Univision and Telemundo, the following channel packs may be available in your area: Latino ($5 per month): BabyFirst, CNN en Español,Cine Dinamita, Cine Latino, Cine Mexicano, Cine Sony Television, Discovery Familia, Discovery en Español, Galavisión, History en Español, Pasiones, Viendo Movies and Vme Kids. Deportes ($7 per month): beIN, beINñ, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, LAS, NBCUniverso and Univision tDN. Telemundo, Unimas and Univision also provided when not included in the broadcast tier. Which networks are available for live streaming and which offer shows available for streaming On Demand? When connected to your in-home XFINITY network, all of the networks included in your package are available for live streaming and most of the popular shows and movies on those networks are available to stream On Demand. When you’re away from home or using an Internet or mobile connection, you can also watch certain TV Go programs using the XFINITY Stream app or portal or a programmer app. Does XFINITY Instant TV Beta include Pay Per View? No, not at this time. Can I rent or purchase TV shows or movies with XFINITY Instant TV Beta? Not at this time, but we are working hard to add those features to the service. Why can’t I stream certain live TV channels or XFINITY On Demand programs when I’m away from home? Comcast works with each content provider to deliver as many great viewing options as possible. Comcast TV Everywhere rights will vary by network and include delivery of some or all of a network’s programming to our customers when they’re away from home. How do I add or remove XFINITY Instant TV Beta or additional channel packs? You can add or remove XFINITY Instant TV Beta or channel packs by going to the My Services section within My Account at http://www.xfinity.com/myaccount. Is there a contract requirement or fee for cancelation? No, customers can easily subscribe, manage and cancel their service at any time without a contract or cancellation fees. What equipment do I need for XFINITY Instant TV Beta? If you’re a current XFINITY Internet customer, you don’t need any additional equipment to use the XFINITY Instant TV Beta. No TV Box is required to watch XFINITY Instant TV Beta content. You can watch using the XFINITY Stream app on your smartphone, tablet or Roku device. You can also go to www.xfinity.com/stream on your computer. What type of connection do I need for XFINITY Instant TV Beta? You’ll need to connect to your in-home XFINITY network. For more information, learn about connecting to your in-home WiFi network. Please note that, when connected to another network, such as a neighbor’s, a public XFINITY WiFi hotspot, or a mobile network, you can only watch DVR recordings and TV Go content. Using a mobile wireless network to download or use the XFINITY Stream app may incur data charges; check your wireless provider’s rate plan for details. Can I watch XFINITY Instant TV Beta content on multiple devices at the same time? Yes. You can watch on up to two devices simultaneously. How many programs can I record to my cloud-based DVR at the same time? Instant TV Beta customers have access to two simultaneous streams, so they can record up to two shows at once, or record one show and watch another. How many programs will my cloud-based DVR hold? It depends on the programs. Your cloud-based DVR allows you to record up to 20 hours of HD programming. SD programs take up less space. Can I watch XFINITY Instant TV Beta on my television? Yes. You can use the XFINITY Stream Beta channel for Roku to enjoy your Instant TV service on your television. We are working hard to bring the XFINITY Stream app to smart TVs and other streaming devices through our XFINITY TV Partner program, so check back periodically for updates. Can I use my XFINITY Instant TV Beta credentials to access network websites and apps? Yes. As an XFINITY Instant TV Beta subscriber, you can use your username and password to access many network websites and mobile apps. Click here for a current list of participating TV Everywhere apps. Why are you launching XFINITY Instant TV as a beta? We frequently use betas to test our products and services and collect feedback from our customers to update and improve our experiences.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: