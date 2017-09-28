Jealous of wireless charging on new iPhones? Here’s how to get your current iPhone there

Do you dig the wireless charging that’s built in to the iPhone 8 and iPhone X but aren’t planning on upgrading this year? Good news, you can add this feature (including a charging base) to your iPhone 7 or earlier for as little as $20.

As Jeff noted in his iPhone 8 review, one of the biggest downsides of wireless charging is slow charging.

Apple plans on pushing a software update that will enable 7.5W charging, which isn’t exactly fast, but it’s better than the current situation. As of now, the [wireless] charging speed is slower (we’re talking 7-8% in 25 minutes) than the charging speed provided by the stock 5W power adapter. For wireless chargers, the software update can’t come fast enough.

However, if you regularly charge your iPhone in the same place, say at the office or your nightstand at home, and speed isn’t a big deal, wireless charging may be worth it to you.

Here are some of the best options to bring wireless charging to your iPhone 7 or earlier.

Qi wireless receivers

Qi is the leader in wireless charging — the standard used for the iPhone 8/X — and also formed the Wireless Power Consortium (which includes Apple). Picking up a Qi compatible wireless receiver to add to your iPhone is the most cost-effective way to bring wireless charging to your device.

These work via a Lightning connector (typically with any model iPhone 5 and later) with a slim ribbon cable attached to the wireless charging coil that adheres to the back of your iPhone.

Keep in mind you may want to use a case to hide the receiver and using a wireless receiver makes it more difficult to use a Lightning cable to charge your phone. You’ll also need to buy some wireless charging bases if you don’t have them already.

mophie’s charge force products

Known as a leader in the battery case and power bank market, mophie has a whole line of accessories that enable wireless charging on iPhones and feature Qi wireless charging compatibility.

mophie’s juice pack wireless and charging base

This product includes a case that offers wireless charging as well as extra battery life. It’s available for the iPhone 6/6s, 6 Plus/6s Plus, and iPhone 7/7 Plus. The version for the 6/6s and 6 Plus/6s Plus includes the charging base as well.

mophie’s charge force case

This is mophie’s newest charge force product that will add wireless charging (without extra battery). These cases feature full-grain leather as opposed to plastic for the majority of its other products. The new charge force case is only available for iPhone 7/7 Plus. Keep in mind the wireless charging bases are sold separately as well as the wireless power station battery that works with these cases.

mophie’s charge force accessories

Here some of the accessories to get the most out of mophie’s charge force and juice pack cases with wireless charging. You can also use these accessories is you opt for a Qi wireless receiver as well.

Depending on your budget and how long you think you’ll keep your current iPhone, you should be able to find an reasonable option to bring wireless charging to your device.

