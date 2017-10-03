App-connected smart planter waters your plants, nudges you when it needs help [Video]

If you like the idea of growing your own food but know nothing about gardening, a new startup thinks it has just the thing you need.

Grow Duo calls itself the world’s first intelligent planter. The companion app shows you how to plant your seeds, the planter takes care of the watering and the app lets you know when it needs your help – either for pruning, or for harvesting your crop …

Embedded sensors monitor everything from weather to soil moisture. They even start work before you plant anything.

Know what will succeed in your garden before you even start growing. Using PlantAI’s analysis of your environmental conditions, we determine which plants are best-suited for your unique garden.

Once you’ve selected your seeds and hooked up the planter to a water supply, you don’t have to worry about watering.

Every GROW Duo is equipped with multiple sensors to constantly monitor weather and soil conditions and respond to your pants’ needs in real time […] GROW Duo connects to a hose or faucet (adapter included) and waters your plants through discrete watering heads, using real-time data to release the right amount of water for every stage of development

The app tells you when you need to do anything else, like pruning, and shows you how.

Access a constantly updated overview of your garden with personalized advice and reminders to help you hack plant care. We give you simple, easy to follow instructions for plant care so you learn to be a better grower every minute you spend outside.

As you might expect, this hi-tech approach to gardening doesn’t come cheap. A starter kit of planter, soil and mixed salad & herb seeds will cost you $200 if you pre-order now, or $250 if you wait until it goes on sale in January. You can connect together multiple planters if you have the space and the budget.

The video below gives an overview of how it all works, and you can pre-order from the company’s website.

If all that sounds like a lot of money, cheaper and dumber automatic watering systems are available, from around $30.

Via Engadget