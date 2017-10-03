LIFX unveils new Beam accent lighting system with HomeKit integration and more

Just a few days after unveiling its modular Tile lighting panels, LIFX today has unveiled its latest connected lighting system. Dubbed the LIFX Beam, these lights can be arranged in a variety of different shapes on your wall with support for over 16 million colors and integration with your iPhone and HomeKit.

LIFX touts that the Beam offers “cutting edge illumination” for home accent lighting. Included in the $199 Beam Kit are 6 individual Beams, 1 corner connector piece, and a power pack. Each Beam features 10 blended light zones allowing you to choose a wide array of colors.

In terms of size, you’re looking at an individual Beam size of 11.8 x 1.37 x 0.78 inches, for a maximum size of 72.24 x 1.37 x 0.78 inches with the Beam Kit. There’s support for 16 million colors, as well as white. Using the accompanying LIFX app or HomeKit, there’s also dimming support from 1 to 10 percent.

One of the best features of LIFX products is integration with a variety of third-party platforms, including HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT.

Highlight Your Home LIFX Beam enhances your decor and creates new spaces. Customizable for every room, Beam is placed anywhere to create unique lighting experiences. Ready to Use

Open the box, choose your layout and discover new ways to draw light into your space with the LIFX Beam. Download the app, connect to your Wi-Fi without a hub and enjoy the LIFX you love. Connect With What You Love Check out our connects with page for many amazing integrations, including IFTTT for weather notifications and Nest for added security at home. Interested in voice control? LIFX Beam works with

Accent lighting has become one of the most popular uses for HomeKit and other smart home platforms. We went hands-on with the Nanoleaf Aurora last year, noting the endless amount of customization that the combination of HomeKit and lighting panels creates. LIFX unveiled its Aurora competitor just last week in the form of the LIFX Tile. It’s shipping next month for $249.99.

LIFX Beam will be available in November for $199.99. You can preorder it now with free shipping from LIFX’s website.

