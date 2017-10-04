Roundup: Google announces Home Mini & Max speakers, new Pixel & Chromebook devices

Google is today hosting a press event where the company is unveiling its latest generation of Google Home, Android and Chrome OS devices, including updates to its Pixel phones and a new Pixelbook convertible Chromebook.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

First up, the company today officially took the wraps off of the second generation of its Pixel phone, Pixel 2. It packs in a 5-inch display, front-facing speakers, Android Oreo, and massive bezels for $649, and has a a larger Pixel XL 2 variant with smaller bezels and an $849 price tag.

As for Google Home, the previously leaked Google Home Max and Google Home Mini speakers received official unveilings following new product announcements from competitor Sonos earlier today. Home Max (pictured below), is perhaps the best comparison to Apple’s upcoming HomePod speaker, and packs in premium design and stereo sound for $399.

The smaller Google Mini goes after Amazon’s territory with a fully-featured Assistant smart speaker w/ compact design for only $49.

In addition, Google announced its new “Google Pixelbook”, a premium priced Chromebook convertible with an updated design and optional ‘Pen’ stylus.

And lastly, the company has announced two new accessories to go along with the above hardware announcements: Assistant-enabled Bluetooth neckbuds called Google Pixel Buds that offer real-time translation in 40 languages, and a $249 mini camera called Google Clips.

Head below for the roundup of news from our live coverage over at 9to5Google: