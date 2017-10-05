Tim Cook tweets in memory of Steve Jobs on anniversary of Apple co-founder’s passing

Tim Cook has tweeted a message in memory of Steve Jobs, on the sixth anniversary of the passing of the co-founder of Apple …

Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.”

The quote is from something Steve said to employees about the ‘soul’ of Apple. A recording of the full quote was used to open the recent Apple keynote in the Steve Jobs Theater.

There’s lots of ways to be as a person, and some people express their deep appreciation in different ways. But one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there. And you never meet the people, you never shake their hands, you never hear their story or tell yours. But somehow in the act of making something with a great deal of care and love, something’s transmitted there. And it’s a way of expressing to the rest of our species, our deep appreciation. So we need to be true to who we are. And remember what’s really important to us. That’s what’s going to keep Apple, Apple: is if we keep us, us.

Cook frequently talks about Steve’s continuing influence at Apple, telling Bloomberg back in June that Apple was all about the legacy of his predecessor as CEO.

Steve’s DNA will always be the base for Apple. It’s the case now. I want it to be the case in 50 years, whoever’s the CEO. I want it to be the case in 100 years, whoever’s CEO. Because that is what this company is about. His ethos should drive that—the attention to detail, the care, the ­simplicity, the focus on the user and the user experience, the focus on building the best, the focus that good isn’t good enough, that it has to be great, or in his words, ‘insanely great.’ It’s like the Constitution, which is the guide for the United States. It should not change. We should revere it.

Apple revealed in February that its new Apple Park auditorium would be named the Steve Jobs Theater.