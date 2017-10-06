9to5Rewards: Customize a pair of Apple AirPods from ColorWare [Giveaway]

This week for 9to5Rewards, we’re giving away a pair of customized AirPods from ColorWare, the Minnesota-based company that specializes in custom painted products & skins.

The best 4K & 5K displays for Mac

These are a pair of genuine Apple AirPods (Reg. $159) that will be specially customized by the winner using ColorWare’s online tool (a $299-$340 value including the cost of the AirPods when ordered from ColorWare).

AirPods haven’t been particularly easy to come by, and even for those ordering from ColorWare they won’t ship until late December, but we’ve been able to get a pair to rewards 9to5 readers.

Make sure you’re following at @ColorWare and @9to5Mac on Twitter to see if you’ve won next week. As always, we’ll contact and announce winners here each week. Last week’s winner of our Apple Park Tote Bag giveaway is @DavidAJohnsonJr.

HOW TO ENTER?

Our 9to5Rewards program is officially out of beta! Get swag just for being part of our community. Learn more here.

Check out this week’s other Rewards giveaways:

9to5Toys: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]

9to5Google: Coming soon.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: