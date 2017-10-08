Tim Cook traveling to France this week to meet with President Macron

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to travel to France this week. According to local media reports from iPhone.fr and Mac4Ever, President Emmanuel Macron’s agenda for the week shows a meeting with Cook tomorrow, October 9th.

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

It’s expected that the meeting will center largely around Europe as a whole, education, startups, and taxes. Cook has been vocal on all of those topics. He’s touted the importance of coding in education, while he’s also called for tax reform that makes it easier for large corporations like Apple to bring money back to the United States.

Tim Cook visited France earlier this year, stopping by local Apple retail stores to mingle with employees and shoppers. He also took time to talk about artificial intelligence, augmented reality, taxes, and more in an in depth interview.

Cook and Macron’s meeting is slated to occur at 4:15 local time, which is about 10:15 AM ET and 7:15AM PT in the United States. We’ll be sure to keep you updated with everything that Cook and Macron talk about.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: