Twitter developing ‘Save for Later’ feature to easily, privately bookmark tweets

Following the rollout of 280 character tweets last month, Twitter announced that it is developing a bookmarking feature to save tweets. A highly requested feature, one product manager at the company today shared an early prototype.

Known as “Save for Later,” Twitter product manager Jesar Shah revealed the feature this evening, noting that many — especially in Japan — want the ability to “easily + privately save Tweets for later.”

Many have turned to liking and Retweeting to bookmark, with others even direct messaging themselves to save tweets. The former option is invasive in that one might not want to broadcast the save to the tweeter, while the latter — along with third-party bookmarking services like Pocket — requires more effort.

Born out of a Hack Week, Twitter is now developing a native feature that should provide an easier alternative that maintains privacy. The prototype shared by the PM shows the service’s mobile site and features an overflow icon in lieu of the DM button in the main feed. A panel pops up with a new “Add to Bookmarks” button, as well as the regular “Share via DM” option.

Upon saving, a snack bar appears with a shortcut to quickly “View Bookmarks.” Alternately, there will also be a new Bookmarks section in the app’s main menu that shows a list of saves.

The feature appears to be in its early stages, with Twitter looking for feedback as they share designs, experiments, and do research. The team will be monitoring the #SaveForLater hashtag.