9to5Toys Lunch Break: Anker Accessory Sale from $11, Sharp 50″ 4K Roku UHDTV $380, Wi-Fi Smart Plugs $37, more

- Oct. 10th 2017 9:30 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Anker’s latest Amazon promotion has USB-C gear, power banks, more from $11

Sharp 50-inch 4K Roku Smart Ultra HDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs for $380 (Reg. $500)

Today’s Amazon Gold Box includes a two-pack of Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $37, more

Save $250 on the 512GB Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

B&H takes up to $100 off iPad Pro: 10.5-inch 512GB $899, more (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple Watch Series 2 up to $170 off at Best Buy and B&H: Sport, Nike+, Stainless Steel, more

Name your price on this bundle of popular Mac utilities ($350 value)

Tweetbot 4 for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)

Best Apple TV 4K mounts, accessories, controllers and more

Hands-on: SNES Classic Edition – a near perfect dose of nostalgia [Video]

Hands-on with the Arc De Triomphe, LEGO’s latest brick-built Architecture set

9to5Rewards: Audioengine’s $399 HD3 Wireless Speakers [Giveaway]

MORE NEW DEALS:

 

ASUS 23-inch Frameless 1080p HDMI-equipped Monitor drops to $100 shipped

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Ride around in style on the URB-E, a fast and compact new electric scooter

LEGO welcomes Finn and Captain Phasma to its Star Wars BrickHeadz lineup

The 90’s Batman Animated Series finally gets the Blu-ray treatment it deserves

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

