Apple reportedly eyeing 85,000-sq-ft space in West LA for original content production

As Apple gets serious about creating quality original content, the company is reportedly eyeing a new production headquarters in West LA to house the effort. Real estate website The Real Deal reported this week that Apple wants to lease an 85,000-square-foot space that happens to be around the corner from its Beats headquarters in Culver City.

The company is in talks to lease the entirety of Hackman Capital Partners’ 85,000-square-foot creative office development at 5500 W. Jefferson Boulevard near Culver City, sources said. The space, which sits near the La Cienga Expo Line Station, would be used for production. CBRE’s Jeff Pion, who is the listing broker, declined to comment. Savills Studley is representing Apple, sources said, but representatives of the brokerage declined requests. Hackman could not be reached.

The Real Deal notes that the property will go for $3.83 million/year and will be ready for a tenant at the beginning of next year — just in time for Apple to start spending its reported billion dollar budget on original content.

If Apple does lease the space for its original content team, that would put its Apple Music team which operates out of the Beats headquarters just 1.2 miles away. (Both of Apple’s main campuses are located about 350 miles north in Cupertino.)

So far Apple’s original content which includes Planet of the Apps, Carpool Karaoke, and several music documentaries have been released through an Apple Music subscription, although the future of Apple’s original content will likely be even less music-related than the first few shows.

For example, Apple has reportedly struck a deal with Steven Spielberg to reboot his Amazing Stories sci-fi series, and Sony Television veterans Jamie Ehrlicht and Zack Van Amburg and said to be shopping for serious Game of Thrones-style dramas. Apple is expected to back at least 10 new series next year as part of this new effort.

