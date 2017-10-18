Adobe introduces new cloud-based Lightroom CC, revamped photography plans

Adobe revealed a major update to its popular photo editing tool, Lightroom CC, today with a brand new interface, workflow, and sharp focus on cloud-based editing. The new photography service, previously known as Project Nimbus, coincides with a series of new Creative Cloud photography plans tailored for new and increasingly mobile workflows.

The new Lightroom CC begins with a refreshed interface. Adobe says the new tools are more streamlined and easier to use. These tools are increasingly being powered by Adobe Sensei, machine learning technology used in Lightroom to enable powerful organization and keyword search.

Adobe has embraced cloud storage in Lightroom CC, and now users will be able to edit and sync full resolution photos in their desktop apps, on mobile devices like iPhones and iPads, and on the web. Automatic syncing and backup even extends to RAW photos, thanks to an included 1TB of cloud storage. Sharing has also been enhanced in Lightroom CC, with the ability to create custom Lightroom galleries to send others with a link.

Lightroom CC on iOS hasn’t missed out on new functionality either, offering Sensei powered search just like on the desktop, support for iOS 11’s new Files app, and improved layout on the iPad.

Adobe has recognized that this radical change to a product many professional users depend on may come as a shock, so they have also updated the previous version of Lightroom and renamed it Lightroom Classic CC. While still focusing on a traditional desktop-style layout and editing workflow, performance improvements have been made, and new editing features have been added.

As a complement to the new photography service, Adobe has altered its Creative Cloud photography plans to better match the new features offered by Lightroom CC. For $9.99/month, users can get the all-new Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, 20GB of storage, Adobe Portfolio, and Spark. For $19.99/month (or $14.99/month for the first year for existing customers), users can move up to 1TB of storage. Lightroom CC will be available as a standalone application as well for $9.99 month with 1TB of storage. Fans of Lightroom Mobile can subscribe to a $4.99/month plan offering 100GB of storage.

