Yale parent company buys August Home, promises to ‘create the future of smart residential doors’

Yale’s parent company has today bought smart home company August Home, and is promising to combine the strengths of the two companies to ‘create the future of smart residential doors.’

August has created a fantastic consumer experience through differentiated features and software. We look forward to the opportunity to draw from the 180 years of cumulative experience of the Yale team plus the technology expertise of the August team to create the future of smart residential doors …

Yale parent Assa Abloy is the world’s largest lock and access companies, operating in more than 70 countries, and claims to have been the market leader since 1881.

Assa Abloy says that acquiring the leading provider of smart locks for homes complements the company’s own expertise in conventional locks and commercial smart locks.

August CEO Jason Johnson said that the partnership was a great oppportunity.

We have always admired the design and quality of Yale locks. This is a great opportunity for us to work with the world’s largest lock and access company.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval, but is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

August upgraded its smart home line-up last month with two new smart locks and an updated doorbell cam.

