Hands-on: Nomad case options for iPhone 8 Plus [Video]

With each new iPhone release you can always be sure that the Leather-centric folks over at Nomad are soon to follow with updated case options. Nomad sent over several new cases for the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus, but since the X isn’t yet in hand, this post and video will focus on the iPhone 8 Plus.

The best wireless keyboard for the Mac?

With the iPhone 8 only being a few mm thicker than the iPhone 7, most iPhone 7 case options will work for the iPhone 8 and vice versa. Nomad provided us with two options: its Leather Folio Case, and a new Clear Case. All Nomad cases feature Horween leather, which has been produced in Chicago for over a century. The leather, speaking from my own experience, is a quality material that ages well over time.

Leather Folio Case

Nomad’s $49.95 Leather Folio prominently features its rustic brown Horween leather. The case includes a permanent polycarbonate insert that houses the iPhone inside, while the leather folio wraps around both the front and rear of the device. You’ll still have access to the iPhone’s rear camera while in the case, thanks to a full camera cutout on the rear.

The Leather Folio doesn’t provide the iPhone 8 with full protection on top and bottom, but the leather’s edges extend past the case. This design should provide a measure of protection, just not as much as having full edge-to-edge coverage.

If you’re someone who likes to keep things like debit and credit cards, identification, and perhaps a few bills of petty cash on your person, then the Leather Folio is a good choice.

Keep in mind that the more cards and cash you add, then the less flush the front cover will be against the front of your iPhone. Over time as the case is broken in, this aspect will improve, but I generally like to keep the amount of cards I carry in leather wallet cases to a minimum for the sake of aesthetics.

Video walkthrough

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos

Clear Case

As someone who has extensively used Nomad’s Leather Folio Case in the past, I was most interested in the Clear Case due to its unique look. The $39.95 Nomad Clear Case takes on a different type of design that combines clear plastic, frosted side panels, and a leather outer surface on the lower half of the rear.

The look is certainly a unique one, resulting in a modern look tempered by an old-school sort of flair. I like it, especially when mated with the iPhone 8 Plus and its glass back cover.

One thing I noticed about the Clear Case is that the clear portion at the top is somewhat susceptible to scratches, and a rainbow effect near the Apple logo. It’s unfortunate given how awesome the case looks otherwise, but it’s something you need to be aware of.

Although I’ve recently been going without a case thanks to the easier-to-grip glass on the rear of the iPhone 8, I’d definitely suggest using a case if you’re prone to dropping your phone. The glass, although supposedly more durable, will still easily break if it lands on an unkind surface in the wrong way.

If you’re looking for a case, and leather is a prerequisite, then Nomad’s case options should be on your list to consider. As mentioned at the outset, Nomad also sent over a handful of iPhone X cases, and we’ll be back in a future post to explore what these offer.