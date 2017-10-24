Apple lists the 14 car brands whose wireless chargers will work with the iPhone 8 and X

If you’re wondering whether your car’s wireless phone charger will work with this year’s iPhones, and Apple support document has the answer. It lists 14 brands whose chargers will work with the iPhone 8.

Although Apple doesn’t yet list the iPhone X, the same chargers should work, though there are a couple of provisos to note with both the iPhone 8 Plus and four of the car brands …

Apple says that the wireless chargers in cars made by the following ten manufacturers support the Qi standard and will work with the iPhone 8:

Audi

BMW

Chrysler

Ford

Honda

Mercedes-Benz

PSA

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

It does, however, note that the larger iPhone 8 Plus may not fit into the charging areas on all models.

Some automotive wireless chargers have physical size constraints and might not fit every phone. If you’re planning on buying a car with a wireless charger, make sure that your iPhone will fit in the charger first.

There are four additional brands which offer some compatible models. However, only the 2018 models support the Qi standard, so earlier ones won’t charge your iPhone:

Buick

Cadillac

Chevrolet

GMC

There are currently only nine compatible models across these four manufacturers:

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Yukon

2018 GMC Sierra

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

2018 Chevrolet Tahoe

2018 Chevrolet Silverado

2018 Chevrolet Suburban

2018 Cadillac Escalade

2018 Buick Enclave

If you’re looking for a wireless charger for use at home, check out the video below for some options. If you’re sticking with an older iPhone, there’s a range of wireless charging cases you can buy.

