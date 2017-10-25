Uber’s new credit card rewards you with ride-hailing perks, phone insurance, more

Uber, as it continues to refocus and regain customer trust amid a string of public mishaps, today announced that it is teaming up with British bank Barclays on a branded credit card. The card, which consumers will be able to apply for beginning next month, offers rewards for purchases at restaurants, hotels, and Uber rides, as well as a few other perks…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Like some other credit cards, the Uber card will provide insurance for your smartphone. In this case, Uber and Visa are offering insurance of up to $600 so long as you use the card to pay your monthly cellular bills. Furthermore, users will earn a $50 yearly credit for online subscriptions such as Netflix, Hulu, and Apple Music.

Those two incentives, of course, are aimed to swaying customers to use their Uber credit card for those recurring monthly transactions.

The card will also offer 4 percent back on dining, 3 percent on airfare, hotel, and vacation home rentals, 2 percent on online purchases, and 1 percent on everything else. Those rewards can be redeemed via cash, Uber credits, or gift cards. There’s no annual fee for the card (via Bloomberg):

“The Uber Visa Card is one of the richest no-annual-fee card programs available in the U.S.,” Denny Nealon, head of U.S. partnerships at Barclays, said in the statement. “Our deep integration into the Uber app enables us to provide the simple and seamless experience customers are looking for.”

The move makes Uber the first ride-hailing service to offer its own branded credit card. It’s a clear move on Uber’s part to try to regain the trust and loyalty of those who have been disappointed in some of its recent fumbles.

With the subscription credits, integration with the Uber app, and other perks, Uber is targeting millennial customers here, but whether or not this is the saving grace that the company needs remains to be seen.

Uber is under fire for a string of privacy mishaps ranging from location tracking to a weird screen recording permission in its iOS app and more. Now, it wants to help manage your finances. We’ll see about this.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: