tvOS 11.1 update for Apple TV (4th-gen) and Apple TV 4K now available

Apple has publicly released the tvOS 11.1 update for Apple TV (fourth-gen) and Apple TV 4K. tvOS 11.1 was previously only available as a beta version.

Sony A6500

While tvOS 11.1 doesn’t include any new features, the latest software update for Apple TV likely includes bug fixes and security improvements.

How to update Apple TV to tvOS 11.1

Launch Settings app Navigate to System → Software Updates → Update Software tvOS will search for an available update, follow the on-screen prompts to proceed

For a rundown on what Apple TV gained with tvOS 11 back in September, read our coverage here. Apple also has a developer beta version of tvOS 11.2 out for testing which includes several fixes for 4K HDR TVs.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: