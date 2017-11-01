The iPhone X features a new, exclusive, default ringtone: ‘Reflection’

One small nicety included with the iPhone X is a new ringtone called ‘Reflection’. Until now, every iPhone has defaulted to the ‘Opening’ ringtone since iOS 7.

‘Reflection’ is not only exclusive, but the default for fresh iPhone X setups. We’ve embedded it below so you can listen to it ahead of the phone’s release …

Whilst ‘Reflection’ replaces ‘Opening’ as the default, ‘Opening’ is still available in the Sound settings so you can switch back to it (or any other ringtone) if you want.

Change ringtones on any iPhone by opening the Settings app and navigating to the Sounds -> Ringtone pane.

Even the 2007 original iPhone ringtone, ‘Marimba’, is still offered for those who have gotten used to it. This is the first time Apple has launched a ringtone as an exclusive ‘feature’ of a new iPhone model.

If you restore from an iCloud backup, your current ringtone settings will be preserved, so your ringtone won’t change out of the box. You can of course go into the preferences and select the new ‘Reflection’ tone if you want to try it out.

iPhone X launches this Friday, November 3. We’ve dug the sound file out of the firmware so you can listen below before you get the phone in your hands: