9to5Toys Lunch Break: 256GB MacBook Pro $1,300, Bose SoundLink Headphones $125, Amazon Lightning Dock $20, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 256GB entry-level MacBook Pro now $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Take nearly $250 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Bose SoundLink On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones fall to $125 shipped (Reg. $200)
Dock your new iPhone on Amazon’s Lightning Radio for $20 (all-time low)
Grab a $50 iTunes Gift Card for just $42.50 shipped at Amazon
Amazon launches Countdown to Black Friday 2017 w/ revolving deals, gift guides, more
Best Buy releases Black Friday 2017 Gift Guide previewing upcoming deals, more
Dell’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Revealed: Bose QC Headphones $179, Xbox One/PS4 deals, more
JCPenney’s Black Friday 2017 Ad is here w/ deals on Google Home, Keurig, UHDTVs, more
eBay’s Black November 2017 sale leaks w/ iTunes gift cards, Android deals, Dyson, more
Kohl’s Black Friday 2017 Ad Leak: DJI Spark $400, Echo Dot $30, Apple Watch deals, more
Best Buy announces free shipping throughout the holidays
Target unveils initial Black Friday 2017 plans, new GiftNow option for simpler shopping
GameStop’s 2017 Holiday Book packed w/ console bundles, games and more
Belk leaks its Black Friday deals for two days only: up to 60% off apparel, home goods, more
BJ’s Black Friday 2017 Ad: Samsung 65″ 4K HDTV $850, DJI Spark $400, home goods, more
Amazon launches iPhone X guide with the best cases, chargers, more from under $10
Best iPhone X cases, folios, covers and screen protectors
Speck offers an exclusive 15% off cases to celebrate iPhone X pre-order day
Kingdom Rush dev’s latest game gets first price drop on iOS: Iron Marines $3 (Reg. $5)
- Pillars of Eternity RPG for Mac is now 60% off: $19 (Reg. $34)
- Moog iOS App Sale: Model 15 hits lowest price ever at $10, Animoog from $2, more
- Blast through hoards of demonic demons in DOOM 3 for Mac at $2 (Lowest ever)
- Out There sci-fi graphic adventure drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $3)
9to5Rewards: Jaybird Freedom 2 Wireless Headphones [Giveaway]
MORE NEW DEALS:
This 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor is a perfect upgrade to your desk for $220 (Reg. $280)
- LG’s 65-inch 4K Smart UHDTV w/ 3 HDMI inputs drops to $799 (Reg. up to $950)
- Apple’s Smart Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro on sale for $115 (Reg. $149)
- Get the Ecobee 3 Lite Smart Thermostat & 2 room sensors for $198 (Reg. $250), more
- Score a case for your new iPhone X/8/Plus at under $4 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Mini Bluetooth Speaker $19 (Reg. $30), more
- This Onkyo 5.1-Ch. Home Theater Package is down to $199 at Amazon, today only
- Score a $60 Nike Gift Card for just $50 with free delivery ahead of the holidays
- Get your workout on with the Zipbuds Sport Earbuds for $28 (Reg. $45+)
- Today only, Hoover Cruise Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner for $95 (all-time low)
- Pay What You Want for 40+ Hours of Adobe Creative Cloud Training (Orig. $384)
- Get a primer for the Thor movie this weekend with free comic titles on Kindle
- Own a piece of film history: Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber going up for auction
- Explore a world in the skies with Owlboy on Mac for just $15 (Reg. $25)
- Amazon’s new Retro Zone store has all the vintage gaming deals and gifts you need
- Nintendo unveils Zelda 2DS for Black Friday + new Breath of the Wild bundle
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Fallout 4 GOTY from $32, AC Origins $48, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Deus Ex Human Revolution, Broken Sword 5, more
- Breville Smart 1800-Watt Toaster Oven now just $160 shipped (up to $100+ off)
- Own The Handmaid’s Tale Kindle Edition for just $3 today only from Amazon
- Save up to 60% off leather shoes by Liberty Footwear from $19, today only at Amazon
- Save up to 30% off coffee, tea, and cocoa at Amazon from $5, today only
- Lucky Brand Ultimate Steal Event: 60% off sale styles with deals from $10
- Michael Kors Outerwear & Boot Event takes an extra 25% off with deals starting at $68
- GAP cuts 40% off sitewide including jackets, jeans, shirts & more + free shipping
- JCPenney, Jiffy Lube, Bass Pro Shops and more gift cards up to 20% off
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Twelve South introduces new leather iPhone X cases from $50
Barnes & Noble rolls out the NOOK GlowLight 3, its newest e-reader with Night Mode
Best cold weather boots for men & women under $75
Best Console Game Releases for November: Star Wars Battlefront 2, Call of Duty WWII, more
- The Rylo Camera offers cinematic 360-degree video supported by a powerful iOS app
- Chocolate Hub 2 pairs iPhone X with the latest Macbooks using wireless charging
- Martian unveils mVoice G2, an analog smartwatch w/ Alexa for Android and iPhone
- Intel unveils new Optane SSDs that double as additional RAM for your machine
- The new South Park Phone Destroyer game for iOS/Android gets an official release date
- LEGO prepares for Cyber Monday with re-release of the 6,000-piece Taj Mahal
- The best workout shoes of 2017 to wear for running, CrossFit, spin & more
- Gamebuino META delivers a mobile color retro gaming experience for $93
- Sony unveils massive new open-world samurai game: Ghost of Tsushima [Video]
- The Suaoki Solar Generator is jam-packed with power in a small package
- Grovemade’s new Stainless Steel & Cork Wireless Charging Pad for iPhone
- STEMosaur is an educational toy kids get to put together themselves
- AOC gives your MacBook Pro a 1080p USB-C portable monitor for under $200
- Axis Gear brings window shades into the 21st Century w/ smartphone control and more
- GardenSpace is a robotic smart camera that can keep your garden thriving
- Diaper bag must-haves from $6 for any new baby
- How-to: Turn your smart home into a haunted house just in time for Halloween
- Sony announces a7R III with improved battery life, touchscreen, dual SD slots
- Sensel’s customizable Morph touch-pad controller for Mac & iOS is now available