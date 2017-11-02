iPhone X orders start shipping for tomorrow’s launch

Apple has started updating customers with Apple Store orders that their launch day iPhone X units are now shipping.

Dispatch notifications for iPhone orders are slightly meaningless (the phone has already been working its way through plane freight and delivery couriers at this point), but it’s still fun to get the official confirmation.

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

The launch-day stock of iPhone X sold out in a matter of minutes when preorders began a week ago; the Apple Online Store is currently quoting 5-6 week shipping estimates for new customers.

Everyone who got in early last week and secured a November 3 delivery date for their phones should see their status flip over to ‘Shipped’ in the next few hours.

A few 9to5Mac readers have contacted to tell us that their orders promised for fulfilment later than launch day have suddenly been moved up and are now shipping for delivery tomorrow.

Apple has stated that it will have in-store stock of iPhone X for walk-in customers tomorrow, and is encouraging people wanting to get the phone on Friday to arrive early. We expect large lines to form outside Apple Stores around the world …