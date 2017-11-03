Apple releases iPhone X guided tour video to help users with changes and new features

Apple has released a new video today to help the millions of new iPhone X users become acquainted with the new features, gestures, and changes on the first Home button-less iPhone.

The new guided tour video comes in at a bit over four minutes long and is split into four sections: New gestures, Face ID, Animoji, and Portrait Lighting. Apple stresses in the beginning of the video that these features and changes are “really easy to use.”

Here’s how Apple describes this latest guided tour video:

iPhone X has a lot of amazing new features like Face ID, Animoji, and Portrait Lighting and new gestures you can use to get around. See how easy they are to use.

While we haven’t seen this type of video from Apple in a while, it has used the longer guided tours for new products in the past, most recently with Apple Watch. While savvy users will pick up on these changes fast, this type of walkthrough will definitely be useful for the average user. As for more in depth coverage, keep an eye out on 9to5Mac for upcoming iPhone X videos.

How about you? If you’ve got your new iPhone X, are you adjusting to absence of a Home button, Face ID, gestures, and other changes quickly?