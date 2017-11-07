Walmart makes silly claim that Walmart Pay is about to overtake Apple Pay

More and more stores accept Apple Pay, but there has been one big hold-out: Walmart. The world’s largest retailer decided instead to create its own mobile wallet service, Walmart Pay …

The company now claims that Walmart Pay is about to overtake Apple Pay, reports Bloomberg.

Two-thirds of the customers who try it also use it a second time within 21 days, he said, giving him confidence Walmart Pay will surpass Apple Pay in the U.S. in terms of use by shoppers in stores where they’re accepted. “If daily enrollments don’t slow down, I think that’s pretty well in the cards shortly,” said Eckert, senior vice president for services and digital acceleration. “I would have to imagine we are getting pretty close.”

That ‘in stores where they are accepted’ rider is the silly bit, however. Apple Pay is very widely accepted by both major retail chains and small businesses alike. It can be used anywhere there is a contactless terminal, whether or not the business specifically opts in to Apple Pay.

Walmart Pay, in contrast, can be used … in stores owned by Walmart. It’s a totally dumb comparison.

The numbers are from a Pyments survey, which found that Apple Pay was used for 5.5% of eligible transactions, down from a peak of 5.9%, while Walmart Pay was at 5.1% and growing.

Apple Pay continues to roll out internationally, with Sweden, Finland, Denmark and the UAE added just last month.

