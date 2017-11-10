Twitter cranks up display name limit after rolling out 280 character tweets

The character limit isn’t the only thing Twitter is increasing this month. Twitter has also cranked up the maximum number of characters you can use in your display name.

The previous 20 character limit has increased by more than double, to a total of 50 characters. This is a practical change for longer names of people or businesses, and Twitter is also embracing how users use display names for more than just personal names. People often use novelty display names with emoji and festive themes for holidays, and display names have also been used as a form of protest to send a message.

Of course just like with the new 280 character tweet limit, there are a few things to consider. Just because you can use 50 characters in a display name doesn’t mean you must or should, right? The new limit is beneficial for 25 and 30 character limit names too.

Tempted to go the full 50? Expect your display name to be truncated as most if not all Twitter apps currently only accommodate for narrow one line display names.

The change only affects display names as user names (or handles) are still capped at 15 characters. Third party Twitter apps including Tweetbot and Twitterrific have already updated this week to support the new tweet character limit, and the longer display names are automatically supported.

Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis. https://t.co/QBxx9Hnn1j — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 10, 2017

