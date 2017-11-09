Twitterrific update adds muffling based on length/lines along with 280 character support

Twitterrific has updated its iOS and Mac app today with a mix of new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Along with support for 280 characters, The Iconfactory has also added some handy new ways to use muffling based on tweet length or the amount of lines.

Yesterday we saw Tweetbot update its iOS and Mac apps to allow for the new 280 character limit. However, Twitterrific has taken things a step further with its update, giving users the control to hide tweets with its muffle feature based on character length or lines.

Here are the full release notes:

NEW FEATURES

Support for sending tweets with up to 280 characters

Muffle long tweets: Hide tweets that have more content than you’d like Muffle tweets by character count by simply adding a rule like: > 140 If you want to muffle multiline tweets, use a rule like: > 3 lines



IMPROVEMENTS

Replies in discussion timelines are now sorted first by popularity

Keyboard now appears at the same time the compose view is appearing

Physical keyboard shortcut for opening the selected tweet’s author profile was changed from CMD-U to CMD-Shift-U

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug causing the target tweet to disappear when viewing replies

Fixed an issue displaying names that included unusual characters

Fixed position of the media player timestamp on iPhone X

Fixed iPhone X layout issues on the Tip Jar and Advanced Features screens

Fixed positioning of the in-app notification banner on iPhone X

Fixed some iPhone X landscape layout issues on the compose screen

Fixed layout of the text entry box in a direct message threads on iPhone X

Fixed iPhone X layout bugs on the compose screen

Twitterrific for iOS is a free download from the App Store. Twitterrific 5 for Mac just made its debut last month after a successful Kickstarter campaign and goes for $19.99.

