Limited edition Midnight Fog Nike Apple Watch launching tomorrow ahead of matching Air Vapormax shoes

Nike is releasing a version of Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE that features a new band color that will color match an upcoming version of the company’s Air Vapormax running shoes.

This is second time Nike and Apple have marketed special edition colors together for Apple Watch and Air Vapormax.

Midnight Fog Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE features a new color option for Apple’s Sport Loop band and comes paired with the space gray Nike+ version of Apple Watch which includes two special Nike watch faces. Nike says the new Apple Watch option will be available starting tomorrow ahead of the matching Air Vapormax running shoes later this month.

The latest look, which follows last year’s Day to Night collection, serves up a stealthy color scheme — deep greys with iridescent accents — perfect for winter workouts. Dubbed the Midnight Fog edition, this colorway of Nike Apple Watch Cellular + GPS ($399) is available November 14 at nike.com and Nike retail stores. Check here for local availability. The Midnight Fog Nike Air VaporMax releases November 24 globally and on November 27 in North America.

Nike similarly offered a special collection of Apple Watch models released with matching Air Vapormax Flyknit shoes earlier this summer. Apple now sells the Day to Night collection Sport bands as standalone options, but the black Sport Loop band is the closest option to Midnight Fog from Apple for now. Apple Watch Nike+ works with Nike+ Run Club as well, but you can install the app on any Apple Watch to access the same features.

